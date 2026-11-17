Nolberto Solano’s side targets a maiden regional title after reaching the final for the first time, while defending champions India chase a record 10th crown

Pakistan will aim to make football history when they face arch-rivals India in the SAFF Championship final at Dhaka’s National Stadium on Tuesday, November 17.

The Green Shirts have reached the tournament’s final for the first time. However, they face a formidable challenge against defending champions India, who are seeking an unprecedented third consecutive title and a record-extending 10th championship.

Pakistan head coach Nolberto Solano expressed satisfaction with his team’s progress during a news conference in Dhaka on Monday.

“We are really glad to reach the final. We have the experience to play the first match against India. We have a lot of respect for India and football,” Solano said.

He acknowledged that Pakistan had faced difficulties before their opening match against India. The team had endured a difficult journey and entered the competition without two days of training.

“I don’t like to make excuses. We had a very bad journey before we arrived in the competition. We faced them (India) without training for two days,” he said.

Solano admitted that his players started slowly in the previous encounter. India capitalised on their early opportunities and secured a 3-2 victory.

However, Pakistan improved after the break and made the contest much closer. The coach believes Tuesday’s final will be a different challenge.

Pakistan Make History With First-Ever Final Appearance

Pakistan secured their place in the final with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over hosts Bangladesh in Saturday’s semi-final.

Abdul Samad Arshad scored the decisive goal in the 86th minute. His late strike settled a closely contested match at the National Stadium.

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Both teams hit the woodwork during an entertaining first half. Nevertheless, Pakistan maintained disciplined defensive organisation and frustrated the hosts before finding the breakthrough.

The victory marked a major milestone for Pakistan football. Their previous best finish was third place in the 1997 edition in Nepal.

Pakistan also reached the semi-finals in 2003, 2005 and 2018. However, they had never progressed to the tournament’s final.

Overseas Players Strengthen Pakistan’s Squad

Pakistan’s campaign has been particularly impressive given the team’s limited preparation and domestic football challenges.

Solano’s side began its training camp on October 26, just nine days before the opening fixture. The short preparation period raised concerns about players’ match fitness and the lack of regular domestic competition.

Furthermore, several overseas-based players missed the group stage because the tournament fell outside the FIFA international window.

Their arrival ahead of the knockout rounds provided a timely boost. Abdullah Iqbal, Easah Suliman, Ali Akbar Khan, Adil Nabi and Abdul Samad Arshad joined the squad.

Pakistan opened their Group B campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat against India on November 5.

India’s Under-23 side is representing the country in the competition, as its senior team was unavailable due to its New Zealand tour.

The Green Shirts responded with an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Maldives. That result kept their qualification hopes alive and restored confidence ahead of the semi-finals.

Pakistan then carried their momentum into the Bangladesh match. Their defensive discipline and resilience proved decisive in securing the historic victory.

India Chase Historic Third Consecutive Title

India booked their place in the final with a 2-1 victory over Bhutan.

The defending champions have won the SAFF Championship nine times, in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023.

They have also finished among the top two teams in 14 of the competition’s 15 editions.

Despite their dominance, India have never won three consecutive championships. Tuesday’s final therefore offers them an opportunity to achieve another historic milestone.

The head-to-head record also favours India. They have won 17 of their 30 senior international meetings with Pakistan. Pakistan have recorded four victories, while nine encounters have ended in draws.

Solano Expects a Different Contest

The final will be a rematch of the teams’ Group B encounter earlier in the tournament.

India won that match 3-2 after taking an early advantage. Pakistan struggled during the opening 45 minutes but improved considerably in the second half.

Solano has stressed that his players must learn from that defeat. He also believes their improved preparation and the arrival of overseas-based players have strengthened the squad.

Meanwhile, India coach Naushad Moosa has acknowledged that Pakistan will present a different challenge following the arrival of several overseas-based players.

Pakistan now stand one victory away from their first SAFF Championship title. For the Green Shirts, Tuesday’s encounter offers an opportunity to turn a historic campaign into one of the biggest achievements in the country’s football history.

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