Pakistan Budget for the upcoming fiscal year received approval from the National Assembly on Tuesday after opposition parties staged a walkout following a heated debate in the House. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the finance bill for approval after opposition lawmakers left the chamber.

The walkout followed a strongly worded speech by Opposition Leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai, who criticised the government, parliamentary proceedings and recent political developments. Achakzai later claimed that parts of his speech were censored and were not broadcast despite the recent lifting of restrictions on airing opposition speeches.

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During his address, Achakzai accused the government of undermining constitutional institutions and weakening judicial independence. He also criticised the disqualification of opposition lawmakers, the sentencing of BYC leader Dr Mahrang Baloch, and the government’s handling of unrest in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directly, Achakzai urged the government to strengthen democratic institutions and address concerns in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh. He called for greater provincial inclusion and equitable access to resources.

Following the opposition’s walkout, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the House and expressed optimism about the memorandum of understanding signed between the United States and Iran ahead of recent talks in Switzerland. He said Pakistan had played a sincere and constructive role in reducing tensions between the two countries.

The prime minister noted that technical negotiations between the US and Iran would continue over the next 60 days and expressed hope that the process would result in a lasting agreement that promotes regional and global peace.

Highlighting Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, Shehbaz Sharif said the country’s mediation role had received international recognition and generated positive global attention. He described the achievement as historic and congratulated both government and opposition members on Pakistan’s contribution to the diplomatic process.

The premier also welcomed the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan, saying discussions would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.