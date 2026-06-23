Gaza: A United Nations inquiry has accused Israeli security forces of deliberately targeting Palestinian children in the Gaza conflict, saying the actions amount to genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in Gaza and additional war crimes in the occupied West Bank.

An independent UN commission said on Tuesday that Israeli forces systematically targeted and killed children since the war between Israel and Hamas began on 7 October 2023. It found that children made up around 30% of the total fatalities in Gaza over a two-year period.

El Niño: Strong Pacific warming set to reshape global weather patterns

The report, produced by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel, said at least 20,179 children were killed between 7 October 2023 and 7 October 2025. It argued that the pattern of attacks indicated intent and formed part of a broader effort to destroy the Palestinian population in Gaza.

The commission also said Israeli forces continued to use high-impact munitions in densely populated areas despite rising child casualties. It stated that such conduct pointed to deliberate targeting. Srinivasan Muralidhar, the commission chair, said the evidence showed children had been directly targeted.

Israel rejected the findings, calling the report “defamatory” and a “libellous sham”. Its mission in Geneva said Israel takes steps to minimise harm to civilians and accused the commission of ignoring Hamas tactics and the use of civilian areas for military purposes.

The UN body also said that restrictions, displacement, and shortages of food, water, and medical supplies in Gaza severely harmed children’s health and development. It reported widespread psychological trauma among minors and rising medical complications linked to the conflict environment.

In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the commission documented increased violence against Palestinian children, including during arrests and detention. It reported cases of torture and mistreatment, including forced stripping, beatings, and deprivation of basic needs. It concluded that such treatment constituted crimes against humanity.

Israel rejected those findings as well, arguing that the report failed to reflect the security threats faced by its forces in the West Bank.