Pakistan Army Pilots Rescue 2 Foreign Mountaineers

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Aviation pilots have rescued two foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the climbers including Donald Allen Bowie and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva were part of an international winter expedition, attempting to summit the Broad Peak but stranded en-route due to sickness.

Donald Allen Bowie is from the USA and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva belongs to Finland, said the ISPR statement.

