Pakistan Army Pilots Rescue 2 Foreign Mountaineers

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army Aviation pilots have rescued two foreign mountain climbers from Broad Peak, Baltoro Glacier.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate, the climbers including Donald Allen Bowie and Ms. Lotta Henriikka Nakyva were part of an international winter expedition, attempting to summit the Broad Peak but stranded en-route due to sickness.

Donald Allen Bowie is from the USA and Lotta Henriikka Nakyva belongs to Finland, said the ISPR statement.

Related Articles

civil and military awards
HEADLINE ISLAMABAD

President confers top civil and military awards amongst different personalities on Pakistan Day

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

An investiture ceremony to confer civil and military awards amongst different personalities for their contributions in various fields was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. President Arif Alvi decorated the awards to the recipients.  Hilal-e-Imtiaz Military and Sitara-e-Basalat were conferred on officers and jawans of all three services. The President also conferred civil awards to different […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Pakistan army donates over Rs one billion for Dams Fund

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army has donated more than Rs 1 billion to the fund set up by the Supreme Court for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa met Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar at the Supreme Court and handed him over a cheque of Rs 1.05 billion during the […]
HEADLINE ISLAMABAD

Trump’s letter to PM vindicates Pakistan’s position for negotiated settlement in Afghanistan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says President Trump’s letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking assistance on Afghan issue vindicates Pakistan’s considered position that Afghan issue can only be solved through negotiations. Addressing weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said Pakistan has always advocated political settlement to end the war in […]

