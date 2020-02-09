Govt to announce measures to reduce prices of basic food items: PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the government will come up with various measures to reduce the prices of basic food items in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that he understands the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and has decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday.

He said at the same time all the relevant government agencies have launched an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.

The Prime Minister said the nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalized.

