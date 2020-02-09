Imran Khan
HEADLINE

Govt to announce measures to reduce prices of basic food items: PM

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the government will come up with various measures to reduce the prices of basic food items in the upcoming federal cabinet meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Prime Minister said that he understands the difficulties ordinary people including salaried class are confronting and has decided, come what may, my government will be announcing various measures that will be taken to reduce prices of basic food items for the common man in Cabinet on Tuesday.

He said at the same time all the relevant government agencies have launched an in-depth probe into the flour and sugar price hikes.

The Prime Minister said the nation should rest assured that all those responsible will be held accountable and penalized.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

Information Minister rejects reports of any Israeli plane landing in Pakistan

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

Islamabad: Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain says Pakistan will continue its political and diplomatic support to the people of occupied Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination till end. Addressing Workers Convention in Jhelum on Saturday evening, he said Indian state has been involved in inhuman treatment toward innocent Kashmiris. The Minister said […]
HEADLINE PAKISTAN

61 killed in weather-related incidents in AJK

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – Death toll in glacier and land slide related incidents following heavy snowfall in different areas of Neelum Valley AJK risen to 61. According to official sources, so far 53 injured have been shifted to nearby hospitals by the help of Pak Army and administration. The incidents took place in over 15 villages of […]
HEADLINE ISLAMABAD

Federal Cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2019, Senior Citizen Bill

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Cabinet, which met in Islamabad today with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, formally approved Hajj Policy 2019. This was stated by Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, flanked with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, in a media briefing […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.