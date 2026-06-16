Pakistan’s proposed social media tax moved closer to implementation after lawmakers approved a framework during discussions on Finance Bill 2026. The proposal introduces taxation on earnings generated through digital platforms by both local and foreign content creators operating in Pakistan.

Moreover, the decision reflects the rapid expansion of online income streams. Social media platforms have evolved into major business channels through advertising, monetisation, and audience engagement. Therefore, policymakers are seeking to bring more digital earnings into the formal tax system.

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Social Media Tax Approved by Committee

The proposal was reviewed by the Senate Standing Committee on Finance under the chairmanship of Saleem Mandviwalla. Discussions focused on introducing a structured approach to taxation of social media income.

Furthermore, officials explained that annual earnings up to Rs600,000 would remain exempt. Income ranging from Rs600,000 to Rs1.2 million would face a five per cent tax under the proposed framework. Therefore, authorities argued that lower-income earners would remain protected.

Muhammad Aurangzeb Discusses Super Tax Plans

Muhammad Aurangzeb informed lawmakers that the government intends to gradually phase out the super tax. He stated that yearly reductions remain part of the broader policy direction before eventual removal.

Moreover, the discussion included proposals to revise exemption thresholds. However, tax authorities opposed expanding exemptions because of concerns over possible revenue shortfalls. Therefore, no changes were approved during the session.

Social Media Tax Debate Among Lawmakers

The social media tax proposal generated debate among committee members. Some lawmakers questioned whether additional taxes could discourage foreign exchange inflows from digital workers.

Moreover, concerns were raised that overseas platform earnings should continue receiving incentives. However, the Federal Board of Revenue argued that digital income should be treated similarly to other taxable earnings. Therefore, authorities defended the proposed structure.

Retail Tax Expansion Faces Questions

The National Assembly finance committee also reviewed the proposed retail tax scheme. Bilal Azhar Kayani said bringing all 3.5 million retailers into the tax net within one year would be unrealistic.

Furthermore, officials explained that the initial target focuses on approximately 100,000 larger retailers. Therefore, implementation is expected to occur gradually instead of through immediate expansion.

Export Sector and Tax Measures

Officials also discussed measures affecting exporters and business sectors. According to the briefing, the advance tax rate for exporters is proposed to decline from 2 per cent to 1.25 per cent.

Moreover, authorities stated that Pakistan and Bangladesh remain among the few economies operating a final tax regime. Therefore, policymakers continue evaluating structural tax reforms.

Insurance and Inheritance Tax Changes

Lawmakers approved taxation only on the profit portion of life insurance policies beginning from Tax Year 2026. The principal amount will remain exempt under the proposal.

Additionally, inheritance-related property transfers following parental death will continue receiving sales tax exemptions. Therefore, the framework aims to maintain relief in specific family-related cases.

Finance Bill 2026 Tax Compliance Focus

The committees were also informed that data analysis identified nearly 8,697 individuals with deposits approaching Rs750 billion despite not paying income tax. Officials argued that this highlights the need to expand documentation and compliance.

Moreover, lawmakers requested detailed estimates regarding revenue generation and relief measures before moving forward with broader fiscal decisions. Therefore, further review of Finance Bill 2026 is expected.