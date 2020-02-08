Pakistan and Saudi Arabia vow to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed the resolve to further strengthen the bilateral multidimensional relations.

The commitment to this effect was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Saturday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed gratitude to his Saudi counterpart overextending unflinching and vigorous support to Pakistan’s narrative on the Kashmir issue.

They also agreed to continue bilateral consultation over the important regional issues including Occupied Kashmir.

Views were exchanged on working together to advance the Kashmir cause, especially from the OIC platform.

