Pak Navy distributes ration among deserving families in different parts of the country

Muhammad Saleem 2 hours ago
KARACHI- Pakistan Navy has distributed ration among thousands of deserving families in different parts of the country, including coastal and creek areas.

According to the spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the ration was distributed among low-income employees of various organizations in Karachi as well as fishermen of suburbs. Besides, residents of shanty towns in Islamabad and Lahore were provided with essential items, he said.

The Spokesperson said that Pakistan Navy is also actively playing its role in the awareness campaign against the Coronavirus pandemic in addition to serving humanity.

