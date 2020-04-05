WORLD

President Donald J. Trump Approves Oklahoma, Delaware and South Dakota Disaster Declaration

President Donald J. Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the States of Oklahoma, Delaware, South Dakota and ordered Federal assistance to supplement State and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing.

Federal funding is available to State and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for all areas in the State of Delaware impacted by COVID-19.

Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named MaryAnn Tierney as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas. 

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the State and warranted by the results of further assessments.
 

