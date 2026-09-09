Syed Sardar Ali Shah attends the International Literacy Day 2026 event at Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi.

Sindh Minister for Education, Mines and Mineral Development Department Syed Sardar Ali Shah attended the International Literacy Day 2026 event as Chief Guest at the Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Karachi.

The event brought attention to the importance of literacy and education in supporting social and economic development.

Later, Shah met ACP President Mohammad Ahmed Shah at his office. During the meeting, the two discussed education-related initiatives and exchanged views on areas of mutual interest.

Their discussion highlighted the importance of strengthening educational efforts and promoting literacy across Sindh.

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The minister’s participation in the event reflected the Sindh government’s focus on education and literacy initiatives. Meanwhile, his meeting with the ACP president provided an opportunity to discuss further cooperation in the education sector.

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