Senior Vice Chairman Danish Bin Rauf says Rs500 billion in approved housing loans and a target of Rs1 trillion in six months could expand access to affordable homes.

The Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Apna Ghar Scheme. The association says the initiative could help millions of families achieve homeownership and revive the country’s construction sector.

ABAD Senior Vice Chairman Danish Bin Rauf said the scheme could become an important step towards providing affordable housing. He noted that the disbursement of Rs100 billion in loans and approval of Rs500 billion in financing reflected progress towards making housing more accessible.

Housing Scheme Offers Hope to Families

Danish Bin Rauf said Pakistani citizens and local banks would play a central role in implementing the Prime Minister’s housing initiative. He added that the programme could turn the dream of owning a home into reality for many families.

Praising the Prime Minister’s initiative, he said the successful implementation of the Apna Ghar Programme could bring significant economic benefits.

He also welcomed the government’s commitment to disburse Rs1,000 billion in housing loans over the next six months.

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According to him, the initiative would create more opportunities for ordinary citizens to purchase or construct homes. At the same time, it could generate substantial activity across the construction industry.

Construction Industry Expected to Benefit

Bin Rauf said the Apna Ghar Scheme could serve as an effective driver of economic growth. Its benefits could extend to several industries linked to construction and housing.

He highlighted ABAD’s nationwide network of more than 1,300 builders and developers. Its members are actively involved in construction projects across Pakistan.

Through residential and commercial developments in different cities, ABAD members contribute to meeting the country’s housing and infrastructure needs. They also support construction activity and wider economic growth.

ABAD Pledges Support for Government Initiative

The ABAD senior vice chairman stressed that close cooperation between the government and the construction industry would be essential for the scheme’s success.

He said ABAD would play its full role in advancing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision and helping the Apna Ghar Programme achieve its objectives.

However, he emphasised that the government must also make the loan process faster and simpler. This would allow more eligible families to benefit from the financing facility.

He added that easier access to housing loans could strengthen the housing sector while creating wider economic opportunities.

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