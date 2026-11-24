Mashreq and IBL Operations announce a partnership to expand digital banking access for SMEs in Pakistan.

NEO BIZ collaboration aims to improve financial visibility, documentation and credit readiness for small businesses.

Mashreq has partnered with IBL Operations Pvt. Ltd. to expand digital banking access for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across Pakistan.

The agreement brings together Mashreq’s SME digital banking platform, NEO BIZ, and IBL Operations, one of Pakistan’s largest distribution companies. Through this collaboration, both organisations aim to improve financial management and operational efficiency for businesses.

The initiative will focus on micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). It aims to strengthen financial visibility, improve documentation and support business compliance. These improvements could also help businesses become more credit-ready.

Addressing Financing Challenges for SMEs

Pakistan has more than five million MSMEs. According to the figures shared in the announcement, these businesses contribute around 40% of national GDP and 25% of export earnings.

However, many small businesses continue to face difficulties accessing finance. Weak financial reporting, incomplete documentation and limited credit histories often restrict their access to loans.

To address these challenges, Mashreq and IBL Operations will combine digital banking services with solutions designed to simplify financial management.

IBL Group Highlights Digital Transformation

IBL Group CEO Munis described the agreement as an important step in the company’s digital development.

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“This agreement with Mashreq Bank represents the beginning of a new digital chapter for IBL, strengthening our financial infrastructure and supporting the broader vision of a more empowered Pakistan,” he said.

Mashreq Focuses on Financial Inclusion

Mashreq Bank Pakistan CEO Muhammad Hamayun Sajjad said small businesses play a central role in Pakistan’s commercial activity. Yet, many lack the financial tools needed to grow with confidence.

“Through this partnership, we aim to simplify financial management for SMEs by combining accessible digital banking with intuitive solutions,” he said.

Sajjad added that better visibility and traceability of financial transactions could improve credit readiness and business formalisation. Such measures could also support long-term financial inclusion.

IBL Operations Sees Scope for Further Cooperation

IBL Operations CEO Sheraz welcomed the partnership. He said the initiative would improve the digital banking experience for SMEs and support Pakistan’s economic growth.

Describing the collaboration as a new area of opportunity, he said both organisations were looking beyond immediate mutual benefits. They also intend to explore further areas of cooperation.

Partnership Supports Digital Banking Framework

The agreement aligns with the State Bank of Pakistan’s Digital Banking Framework. It also supports national efforts to expand digital financial services for SMEs.

Future phases will focus on financial inclusion and data-driven credit assessments. These assessments could use business transaction flows to evaluate creditworthiness.

As a result, underserved SMEs could gain better access to financing. The initiative aims to help more businesses strengthen their financial records and participate in the formal economy.

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