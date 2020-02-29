OLX Inaugurates Its First Customer Facilitation Center

LAHORE – OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace, launched yet another initiative to provide convenience to its customers through its first offline facilitation center along with CarFirst at Packages Mall in Lahore. A special ceremony marked the official inauguration of this facilitation center on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Packages Mall in Lahore, attended by top officials from OLX Pakistan, CarFirst and Packages Mall as well as a crowd of mall visitors who felt delighted to having a nearby one-stop solution to fulfil their needs of buying and selling cars, as well as the convenience to get updated about other OLX offerings.

The facilitation center will host well recognized and trusted facilities such as OLX CarPro’s inspection area, a car inspection service launched by OLX which helps buyers in making the right decision before buying a car, and CarFirst’s Purchase Center where sellers can sell their cars without hassle and get paid instantly. The very best of trained mechanics will conduct car inspections at par with customer expectations and present their assessment reports within 60 minutes, which will save a lot of time and hassle for the customers. Whereas, in case of any queries, customers will also have the option of interacting with OLX team directly at all times.

While talking about this initiative, Country Manager of OLX Pakistan, Bilal Bajwa stated, “While online growth is highly scalable, offline channels have great utility as well, since they provide an in-person customer connect. The center will also serve as a transparent and safe exchange point whereby buyers and sellers can meet to transact and enjoy hassle-free facilities such as instant payments in a safe and secure environment.”

Commenting on the opening of OLX’s Facilitation Center and CarFirst’s Purchase Center at Packages Mall, Head of Purchase Operations of CarFirst, Mahrukh Naim Mirza, said, “Convenience and catering to the demands of customers is at the core of everything we do at CarFirst and to that end we are happy to open our doors in Packages Mall. We’ve previously hosted multiple successful Car Galas in Packages Mall, and we receive a high traffic for our services from that region. CarFirst’s Purchase Center at Packages Mall will have all our trusted services, including Foree Payment which provides our customers with a quick, convenient and secure way of selling their car. Our customers at Packages Mall will be able to have their cars inspected, priced, and sold under one roof and also drive away with the full payment for their car, all within an hour!”

The offline facilitation center by OLX Pakistan is a reflection of its commitment towards facilitating its customers in every possible way with innovative solutions and offerings where many more of such initiatives will follow in future.



