Sindh Government has announced to extend closure of all educational institutions across the province till 13th of this month as preventive measure against Coronavirus epidemic.

According to an official statement issued in Karachi on Sunday, the decision was taken by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while presiding over a meeting of the Coronavirus Taskforce in Karachi.

All the educational institutions will re-open on 16th of this month.



