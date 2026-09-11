Pakistan’s armed forces pay tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed on his martyrdom anniversary.

Military leadership honours Nishan-e-Haider recipient on his 61st martyrdom anniversary, recalling his courage during the 1965 War

RAWALPINDI, September 12, 2025: Pakistan’s armed forces have paid tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, on the 61st anniversary of his martyrdom.

The tribute was issued on behalf of the armed forces by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces; Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Chief of the Naval Staff; Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff; and General Syed Aamer Raza, Commander National Strategic Command.

Tribute to a National Hero

The military leadership remembered Major Aziz Bhatti for his exceptional courage, leadership and supreme sacrifice.

During the 1965 War, Major Bhatti defended the Burki sector near Lahore against sustained enemy attacks.

According to ISPR, he held his position for five days and nights despite relentless assaults.

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His determined leadership helped halt the enemy’s advance. His actions later became a lasting symbol of courage, duty and sacrifice.

Legacy of Courage and Sacrifice

The armed forces said Major Aziz Bhatti’s devotion to duty continues to inspire Pakistan’s defenders.

His courage and determination remain an example for generations of military personnel.

The military leadership said his legacy reflects the values of selflessness, bravery and commitment to national defence.

Armed Forces Reaffirm Defence Commitment

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reaffirmed their resolve to protect the country’s sovereignty and security.

They said they would continue to uphold the same courage, determination and spirit of sacrifice demonstrated by Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed.

His supreme sacrifice, the armed forces said, remains an enduring source of inspiration for the nation and future generations.

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