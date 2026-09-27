Union delegation discusses service matters, workplace concerns and employee welfare with the federal minister in Karachi.

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): A delegation of the Pakistan NIFT Workers Union (CBA) met Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain in Karachi to discuss employee concerns and welfare matters.

Union President Farhan Ahmed led the delegation, along with General Secretary Salman Mehmood. Sindh Chief Minister’s Adviser Tariq Hassan also attended the meeting.

The delegation discussed several matters affecting NIFT employees. These included service-related issues, workplace conditions and employee welfare.

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The union representatives presented their concerns to the federal minister. They also sought support for measures to protect employees’ rights and improve their welfare.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss the interests of NIFT employees. The delegation also highlighted issues linked to working conditions and employment-related matters.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain listened to the representatives and considered the concerns raised by the union. He assured the delegation that the matters would receive due consideration.

The NIFT workers union delegation welcomed the minister’s response and discussed the importance of addressing employee-related issues through appropriate channels.

The meeting concluded with a focus on employee welfare, service matters and workplace concerns. The union said it would continue to raise issues affecting NIFT employees through relevant forums.

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