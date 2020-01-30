Chocolate Variant
New Chocolate Variant, Peek Freans Sooper Set to Elevate Seedhi Saadi Khushi Ka Maza

KARACHI – Pakistan’s leading biscuit makers, English Biscuit Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd (EBM) has launched a new chocolate variant of its highest selling biscuit brand Sooper, after successfully repositioning its brand message to Seedhi Saadi Khushi ka Maza.

Peek Freans Sooper has captured the pulse of the Pakistani consumer’s taste preference, gaining considerable popularity since its inception. Delivering on the promise of superior taste and quality, the new chocolate variant recipe adds real chocolate to the simple yet, unforgettable taste of the original egg and milk biscuit. The variant comes as an announcement of the brand expanding its product portfolio offering consumers an innovative new experience to add to their tea time.

The TVC showcases the main ingredients of the new Sooper flavor- Egg, Milk & Chocolate and reinforces how Pakistan’s popular cookie continues to offer Seedhi Saadi Khushi to the consumers to enjoy with their cup of tea. Sooper endeavors to further its offerings of quality and affordability, bringing a premium choice of biscuits to every household with a wholesome message.

A 360-degree Campaign for the new Sooper Classic Chocolate has been launched nationwide and can be seen across all media platforms. The new variant is available nationwide.

About EMB: In each bite of any delicious Peek Freans biscuit lies the rich tradition of true grit and hard work that has been so essential to EBM’s journey. It has taken many achievements, big and small, for EBM to reach its position as the industry leader today. EBM has followed the legendary Pied Piper to quality and success in Pakistan’s branded biscuit business

