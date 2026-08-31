Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has criticised MQM leader Mustafa Kamal, accusing him of attempting to revive a politics of hatred and division in the city. Karachi politics remains at the centre of the latest exchange between the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the MQM.

Memon, who also holds the provincial information, transport and mass transit portfolios, made the remarks while responding to Kamal’s recent statement.

He said voters had rejected attempts to create divisions between urban and rural communities. Memon added that political forces promoting hatred and linguistic differences had already faced public rejection.

Memon defends PPP’s record

The senior minister said negative examples and what he described as false claims could not alter political realities.

According to Memon, the PPP has worked to reduce social divisions and promote unity across Sindh. He accused its opponents of using divisive narratives to maintain their political influence.

Memon described Karachi as the heart of Sindh and a major contributor to Pakistan’s economy. He said attempts to give administrative decisions a linguistic dimension were designed to keep failed political narratives alive.

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He also accused the MQM of relying on politics centred on division, hatred and linguistic discrimination. The minister claimed that Karachi’s residents had become more aware of what he called misleading political tactics.

‘Karachi will remain part of Sindh’

Memon said the PPP had faced political campaigns against it for almost two decades. Despite those campaigns, he claimed, voters continued to support the party in elections.

He stressed that Karachi would remain an integral part of Sindh. No political group, he said, should attempt to divide communities for short-term political gains.

The minister said the PPP had pursued development across Sindh without discrimination. He rejected allegations that the party had contributed to Karachi’s divisions.

Instead, Memon argued that the PPP had worked to strengthen the federation and promote development, peace and social harmony.

Questions over Karachi’s violent past

Memon also referred to Karachi’s history of political violence and militancy.

Addressing Mustafa Kamal directly, he questioned who should answer for the city’s past problems, including linguistic divisions, extortion and target killings.

He accused some political figures of exploiting community differences for electoral and political interests.

Memon stressed that Sindh has long been home to people from different linguistic and cultural backgrounds. He said political leaders should not use these differences to create hostility among communities.

Political tensions continue

The latest remarks add to the continuing political dispute between the PPP and MQM over Karachi’s governance, representation and administrative structure.

The two sides have repeatedly exchanged accusations over the city’s development, political representation and future.

Memon maintained that the PPP’s focus remained on serving citizens across Sindh, including Karachi. He said the party would continue to promote development and unity rather than what he described as politics of hatred and division.

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