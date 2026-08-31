Diya Aneel Bhatia achieves an exceptional distinction in her University of London LLB.

Jamshoro student Diya Aneel Bhatia has achieved an exceptional academic distinction after securing First Class marks in all 10 subjects of her LLB (Honours) programme at the University of London.

The achievement has been described as a historic academic milestone for the young student. Diya Bhatia reportedly earned the distinction known as “First Class of the Century” at her institution.

Dr Sham Sunder K. Advani, Member of the Sindh Assembly, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Sindh for Minority Affairs and Chairman of the Sindh Evacuee Trust Property Board, congratulated Diya on her outstanding performance.

Exceptional result in all 10 subjects

According to an official letter issued by University of London Associate Dean Simon Sze, no student had secured First Class marks in all 10 subjects since 2008.

Diya’s achievement therefore stands out as an extraordinary academic accomplishment.

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Dr Advani said the result reflected Diya’s dedication, hard work and commitment to education. He described her success as a source of pride for Sindh and Pakistan.

He added that achievements by young students at prestigious international institutions demonstrate the talent and potential of Sindh’s younger generation.

Achievement brings pride to Sindh

Dr Advani praised talented students from Sindh for their accomplishments at national and international levels.

He said their success showed what young people can achieve when they combine dedication, ability and educational opportunities.

The provincial official also praised the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, Chief Minister Sindh and the Sindh government for supporting education and creating opportunities for young people.

According to Dr Advani, improving access to higher education and encouraging students to develop their abilities remain important priorities.

A source of inspiration for students

Dr Advani said Diya’s achievement could inspire other students across Sindh to pursue excellence in education.

He expressed his best wishes and prayers for her future career and professional journey.

The academic distinction has also highlighted the potential of students from Sindh to compete successfully at leading international institutions.

Diya’s performance in the University of London LLB programme marks a significant achievement and provides an encouraging example for students seeking to build careers in law and other professional fields.

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