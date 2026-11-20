Children's Rights: Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi calls for equal opportunities and a safe future for every child

On World Children’s Day, the Sindh governor stresses access to education, healthcare and protection for every child.

KARACHI, November 20, 2026: Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has called for stronger efforts to protect children’s rights and ensure equal opportunities for every child.

He said protecting children was a fundamental responsibility of a civilised, enlightened and progressive society. Every child must have access to quality education, healthcare, protection and personal development.

In his message on World Children’s Day, Hashmi highlighted this year’s theme, “My Day, My Rights, My Future”. He said it reflected the importance of children’s rights, aspirations and dreams.

Education and equal opportunities for every child

The governor stressed that poverty, neglect or a lack of resources should never deprive children of education.

He described federal government initiatives, including Daanish Schools, as important steps towards providing quality education. Such programmes can help create equal opportunities and support a brighter future for children.

Sindh Governor Nehal Hashmi Highlights Children’s Rights at World Children’s Day Event

Collective action to protect children

Hashmi said society must work together to protect children from violence, exploitation and forced labour. He also stressed the need to eliminate all forms of discrimination.

Collective efforts, he added, are essential for children’s physical and mental health. Their education, upbringing and overall well-being also require sustained attention.

The governor reiterated that the government and society must work together to safeguard children’s rights. Every child deserves a safe, dignified and promising future.

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