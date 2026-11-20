At a ceremony in Governor House, the governor praised the courage of children facing serious illnesses and called for equal opportunities, education and a brighter future.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi has described children as a nation’s most precious asset and brightest hope for the future.

He said their happiness, health, education and well-being were a shared responsibility. He also stressed that true greatness comes from compassion and character, not official position.

The governor expressed these views while addressing a World Children’s Day ceremony at Governor House. Ishtiaq Baig, founder of Make-A-Wish Children Foundation Pakistan, organised the event.

Governor praises children’s courage and determination

Hashmi praised the courage and determination of the children attending the ceremony. Despite serious illnesses and difficult circumstances, he said, they continued to smile and hold on to their dreams.

Their resilience showed that hope never dies, he added.

The governor reflected on the difference between people’s desires and the wishes of children facing hardship. He said adults often carry endless desires, while these children make simple and modest wishes.

He said he felt deeply moved by their wish to perform Umrah. Their desire to visit the holy places and pray to Allah reflected their faith and spiritual connection.

Hashmi urged the children planning to perform Umrah to remember their parents and families in their prayers. He also asked them to pray for all children suffering from illnesses and seek their recovery.

Children encouraged to pursue their dreams

Addressing the children, Hashmi encouraged them to keep their hopes and ambitions alive. He said hard work and determination could help them reach the highest positions in life, even the office of governor.

Sharing his own experience, he said many of his wishes had come true by the grace of Allah. He urged the children to remain committed to their goals.

Rotary District 3271 Receives Regional Award for Highest Foundation Contributions

The governor also welcomed them to visit Governor House whenever they wished. He said the building did not belong to any individual. Instead, it was a place for everyone.

Foundation fulfils wishes of 20 children

Hashmi praised Make-A-Wish Children Foundation Pakistan for supporting children facing difficult circumstances. He expressed hope that the organisation would continue fulfilling children’s wishes across the country.

During the ceremony, the foundation fulfilled the wishes of 20 children. The initiative brought happiness to the young participants.

The governor also called for greater public involvement in improving society. He said social welfare was not solely the government’s responsibility. Citizens must also contribute to supporting those in need.

Government initiatives aim to support young people

Hashmi referred to several government initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for children and young people.

These include Danish Schools for children from low-income families, the Laptop Scheme and the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme. He said such initiatives promote education, technology and youth potential.

He also referred to the Bait-ul-Mal system as an example of support for deserving people.

The governor said Pakistan must provide every child with equal opportunities to receive an education, progress and fulfil their ambitions. The goal, he added, is to leave future generations a better country.

Member of the National Assembly Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Honorary Consul General of Morocco Mirza Ishtiaq Baig attended the ceremony. Other prominent personalities were also present.

Follow THE AZB