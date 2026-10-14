NBP Wins Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative of the Year Pakistan at ABF Awards 2026

National Bank of Pakistan wins the Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative of the Year – Pakistan award at the ABF Awards 2026.

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won the Sustainable Infrastructure Initiative of the Year – Pakistan award at the Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Corporate & Investment Banking Awards 2026.

The award recognises NBP’s role in structuring and arranging a PKR 850 million syndicated project finance facility for Infraelectric (Pvt.) Limited (IFPL), a renewable energy solutions provider. The financing will support the installation of solar energy systems at cellular tower sites.

Presented in Singapore, the ABF Awards recognise performance, innovation and excellence in corporate and investment banking across Asia. NBP received the honour for its advisory, financing and structuring support for the renewable energy initiative.

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Under the transaction, NBP advised, structured and arranged the PKR 850 million Islamic financing facility for IFPL. The funding will support the deployment of solar photovoltaic systems at cellular tower sites.

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The project aims to make telecommunications infrastructure cleaner and more energy-efficient. In addition, it supports the wider transition towards renewable energy and efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

By facilitating investment in solar power, the initiative seeks to improve the energy sustainability of cellular tower operations while supporting Pakistan’s broader clean energy objectives.

NBP Highlights Commitment to Sustainable Finance

Commenting on the recognition, Usman Shahid, SEVP and Group Chief of NBP’s Corporate & Investment Banking Group, said the award reflected the bank’s growing role in supporting sustainable infrastructure and directing capital towards projects with economic and environmental benefits.

He added that NBP remained committed to working with clients and partners to develop financing solutions that contribute to a more sustainable and resilient Pakistan.

The recognition highlights NBP’s continued focus on sustainable infrastructure financing. It also underscores the role of innovative financial solutions in supporting renewable energy projects and decarbonisation initiatives across the country.

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