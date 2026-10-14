Pakistan, Russia Discuss Security Cooperation at GHQ Meeting

Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest and the regional security environment. They placed particular emphasis on strengthening security cooperation between Pakistan and Russia.

The two sides also highlighted the importance of closer institutional ties and better coordination between their respective security institutions. They agreed on the value of continued engagement to advance cooperation in areas of shared interest.

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Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Bilateral Ties

Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations with Russia. He also emphasised the importance of expanding practical cooperation, particularly in the security sector.

According to ISPR, the meeting reflected the two countries’ shared interest in maintaining dialogue on regional security challenges and improving coordination between relevant institutions.

Russian Minister Acknowledges Pakistan’s Counterterrorism Efforts

Minister Kolokoltsev appreciated Pakistan’s contributions to regional peace and stability. He also acknowledged the professionalism and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting formed part of continued engagement between Pakistan and Russia on security matters and bilateral cooperation.

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