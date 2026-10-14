CPNE Welcomes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government’s Payment of Newspaper Dues

CPNE welcomes the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s release of Rs400 million as the first instalment of outstanding newspaper dues.

The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has welcomed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s release of Rs400 million as the first instalment towards long-overdue payments owed to newspapers. The council described the move as a positive step towards strengthening the provincial newspaper industry and supporting its survival and growth.

According to CPNE, the council approached the Peshawar High Court in 2023 to seek the recovery of outstanding newspaper dues. Following the prolonged legal proceedings, the provincial government took steps to settle the payments.

As part of this process, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Department has transferred the first instalment of Rs400 million to the Information Department’s account.

Second Instalment of Rs440 Million Approved

CPNE said the provincial cabinet had also approved a second instalment of Rs440 million towards the outstanding dues. The Information Department is currently reviewing accounts and completing the required formalities with the relevant provincial departments.

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Work is progressing to release the second instalment, the council said. It expressed hope that the remaining administrative procedures would be completed soon, allowing the next payment to follow.

CPNE Appreciates Information Adviser’s Role

The council extended special thanks to provincial Information Adviser Samar Haroon Bilour, saying her clear and timely instructions helped secure the release of the first instalment.

CPNE expressed hope that the provincial government would continue working with the same commitment to settle the remaining dues.

The council also appreciated the support and efforts of Information Secretary Bakhtiar Khan and Director General Information and Public Relations Ansarullah Khilji. It said their cooperation was important in addressing the financial difficulties faced by the newspaper industry.

Lawyers Represented CPNE in Court

Prominent lawyers Shahid Naseem Advocate and Ahsan Masood Advocate represented CPNE in the case. During proceedings before the Peshawar High Court, they highlighted the serious financial challenges newspapers faced because of the prolonged non-payment of government dues.

They also drew attention to the negative impact of these delays on the newspaper industry.

CPNE expressed hope that the payment process would be completed soon. It said clearing the outstanding dues would ease financial pressure on newspapers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and help promote independent, responsible and quality journalism.

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