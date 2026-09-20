Security forces conduct an operation against terrorists near Kalat along the Pakistan Highway.

Security forces recover vehicles, weapons and explosives after an armed encounter near the Pakistan Highway

QUETTA: Five terrorists were killed and 23 abductees were recovered during a security operation near Kalat, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

According to the military’s media wing, the incident occurred on the night of September 18–19, 2026, along the Pakistan Highway (N-25), which connects Chaman and Karachi.

ISPR said terrorists belonging to what it described as Fitna al-Hindustan had established a check post near Kalat. The group allegedly targeted people travelling along the highway for abduction for ransom, extortion and vehicle snatching.

Security Forces Respond to Check Post

According to ISPR, security forces responded immediately after the terrorists attempted to disrupt the movement of people.

An intense exchange of fire followed. ISPR said five terrorists belonging to an Indian-sponsored proxy of Fitna al-Hindustan were killed during the operation.

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The military said the operation also led to the recovery of 23 abductees from a terrorist hideout.

Vehicles, Weapons Recovered

Security forces recovered several vehicles from the hideout, according to ISPR.

The recovered vehicles included:

Six trucks

Three buses

Two cars

The military also reported recovering a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Sanitization Operation Underway

ISPR said sanitization operations were continuing in surrounding areas to locate and eliminate any remaining militants.

The operations are also aimed at protecting local residents and securing the national highway, according to the statement.

The military said its counter-terrorism campaign under “Azm-e-Istehkam” would continue with full resolve. It added that the campaign was approved by the Federal Apex Committee under the National Action Plan.

ISPR said security forces and law-enforcement agencies remained committed to eliminating what it described as foreign-sponsored and foreign-supported terrorism in Pakistan.

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