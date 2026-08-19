Karachi Reviews Security and Civic Arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Officials and ulema review arrangements for the peaceful observance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in Karachi.

The Additional Commissioner-II chaired a meeting with prominent ulema to review preparations for the observance of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

Officials discussed a range of arrangements aimed at ensuring a peaceful and orderly observance across the city. Security measures remained a key focus of the meeting, alongside plans for essential civic services.

The participants reviewed sewerage management, electricity supply and solid waste arrangements. Officials also considered other services needed to support residents and participants during the occasion.

The meeting highlighted the importance of coordination between civic authorities, relevant departments and religious representatives. Effective planning will help address potential challenges and maintain essential services during gatherings and activities linked to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

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The ulema also shared their views on arrangements and the needs of the community. Authorities stressed the importance of cooperation to ensure that religious activities proceed smoothly.

With large numbers of people expected to participate in events marking the occasion, officials are working to strengthen coordination between security and municipal departments.

The preparations are intended to help maintain public safety while ensuring uninterrupted civic services throughout the observance.

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