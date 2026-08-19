Three-day tape-ball competition brings KPT employees together to promote teamwork, sportsmanship and a healthy workplace culture.

KARACHI, August 18, 2026: The 3rd KPT Inter-Divisional Tape-Ball Cricket Tournament 2026 has begun at the KPT Sports Complex in Karachi, bringing together teams representing different divisions of the Karachi Port Trust.

Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Rear Admiral Shahid Ahmed SI(M), S.Bt (Retd), formally inaugurated the three-day tournament as the chief guest.

The KPT Cricket Tournament will continue from August 18 to 20, with participating teams competing in a series of tape-ball cricket matches.

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The tournament aims to encourage sportsmanship, teamwork and healthy competition among KPT employees. Organisers also see the event as an opportunity to strengthen a positive sporting culture within the organisation.

The opening ceremony began with Tilawat-e-Quran, followed by the national anthem. The KPT chairman then addressed the participants before officially marking the start of the tournament.

The competition provides employees from different KPT divisions with an opportunity to interact outside their regular professional roles while building team spirit through sport.

The tournament also reflects KPT’s efforts to encourage recreational and sporting activities among its workforce.

With matches scheduled over three days, the event is expected to bring together employees in a competitive but friendly sporting environment at the KPT Sports Complex.

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