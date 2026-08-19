Hundreds join TriFit’s first Azadi Mallathon at LuckyOne Mall to celebrate Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

Hundreds of families and fitness enthusiasts joined an indoor wellness walk at LuckyOne Mall to mark Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day.

Karachi celebrated Pakistan’s 79th Independence Day with a unique blend of fitness, community spirit and national pride as TriFit Fitness Clubs and LuckyOne Mall hosted the country’s first-ever Azadi Mallathon.

The event featured a large indoor wellness walk that brought together hundreds of fitness enthusiasts, families and community members. Participants walked thousands of steps through a climate-controlled route inside LuckyOne Mall.

The Azadi Mallathon aimed to promote healthier lifestyles while giving people an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day through physical activity and community participation.

The indoor setting also provided participants with a safe and comfortable environment for the celebration.

Fitness meets Independence Day

TriFit CEO Ahmar Azam said the event reflected the organisation’s focus on encouraging active and healthy lifestyles.

He said the strong turnout demonstrated the growing interest in community fitness in Karachi.

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Azam also thanked LuckyOne Mall, event partners, sponsors and participants for supporting the initiative.

The event brought together people of different ages, turning the Independence Day celebration into a community-focused wellness activity.

Participants receive refreshments and giveaways

Participants received complimentary hydration and nutrition during the walk.

Tapmad, Waterverse and Reload Snacks also contributed giveaways for attendees.

The event concluded with a post-walk celebration featuring warm-down activities and the distribution of special gifts.

The organisers said the response highlighted the potential for fitness events to bring communities together while promoting healthier lifestyles.

TriFit expands community wellness initiatives

TriFit Fitness Clubs has positioned itself as a health and fitness organisation focused on corporate wellness and active communities.

The company provides fitness facilities and instructional programmes while also organising fitness events across Pakistan.

The Azadi Mallathon adds another community event to those efforts, combining physical activity with a national celebration.

LuckyOne Mall provides space for community events

LuckyOne Mall, one of Karachi’s major shopping and entertainment destinations, hosted the event as part of its community engagement activities.

The mall offers shopping, dining and entertainment facilities while also providing space for public and community-focused events.

The successful turnout at the Azadi Mallathon showcased how indoor venues can create opportunities for large-scale fitness and wellness activities.

As Pakistan marked 79 years of independence, the event offered Karachi residents a different way to celebrate — by walking together, staying active and sharing a sense of national pride.

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