Naql-e-Makani: SOVAPA Alumni Series Brings Rajinder Singh Bedi’s Classic Drama to Life

Cast members perform Naql-e-Makani during the SOVAPA Alumni Series at Arts Council Karachi.

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi stages the acclaimed Urdu play, earning praise for its powerful performances and timeless social message.

Naql-e-Makani captivated audiences as the School of Visual & Performing Arts (SOVAPA) of the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi presented the fifth production of its Alumni Series at Studio II.

The classical Urdu play, written by renowned fiction writer Rajinder Singh Bedi, received an enthusiastic response from theatre lovers. Audiences praised its compelling story and the cast’s memorable performances.

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Director Farhan Ahsan led the production, while Aayan Aamir served as assistant director.

Alaiza Javed played the role of Azra. Adil Shakir portrayed Nafees. The supporting cast featured Hamza Ranjha as Saiyaan Sharabi, Sheriyar Anwar as Banwari Lal, Bharat Kumar as Mirza Shaukat, Hassan Malik as the Policeman, Aayan Aamir as the Constable and Daniyal Naeem as Shiv Bharat.

Classic Story Explores Social Stigma

Performed in Urdu, the 60-minute drama is set in Delhi in 1945.

The story follows a middle-class family that finally secures a home after years of hardship.

However, the family’s happiness quickly fades. They discover that a woman of ill repute once lived in the house.

A local paan vendor confirms the rumour. Soon afterwards, an intoxicated stranger arrives at the house and deepens the family’s anxiety.

As fear of social judgment grows, the family decides to leave the home. They choose to protect their reputation rather than remain under the shadow of rumours.

Audience Praises Powerful Performances

The play examines the effects of prejudice, gossip and public opinion on ordinary families.

Moreover, it highlights how dignity, self-respect and social honour can outweigh material comfort.

The audience applauded the cast and creative team for their sensitive interpretation of Bedi’s literary classic.

Furthermore, theatre enthusiasts praised the production for its emotional depth and artistic excellence.

The successful staging added another memorable production to the SOVAPA Alumni Series and reinforced the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s commitment to promoting quality theatre.

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