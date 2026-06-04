KARACHI: The Muttahida Business Forum (MBF) organized its Shadow Budget Presentation 2026-27 at Avari Towers on Wednesday, June 3.

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The event brought together business leaders, traders, and industry representatives. Moreover, it provided a platform to discuss key economic issues and budget proposals.

Participants exchanged views on taxation, investment, and business growth. In addition, they shared recommendations for improving the country’s economic environment.

Prominent Business Leaders Attend

Several prominent figures attended the event. These included MBF President Qamar Akhtar Naqvi, General Secretary Mujahid Rasool, and Vice President Asim Aizaz Alam.

Also present were Director Marketing ABN News and Daily Ausaf, Syed Turab Shah, and Mudassir Alam.

Furthermore, members of the MBF Executive Committee participated in the session. They included Jamshed Qaimkhani, Yasir Ali, Hargun Das, Sultan Tajwani, Alishbah Khilji, Javed Irshad, Humair Khan, Umar Habib, Saqib Anwar, Salman Saleem, Waliullah, Tariq Jan, Faisal Hussain, and Javed Shams of the Traders Association.

Focus on Economic Reforms

During the discussion, participants highlighted the need for business-friendly policies. They also stressed the importance of supporting investment and trade.

Moreover, speakers emphasized cooperation between the public and private sectors. As a result, such collaboration can help address economic challenges more effectively.

The participants also discussed measures to encourage sustainable economic growth. Furthermore, they underlined the role of the business community in national development.

Event Concludes with Group Photograph

At the conclusion of the event, participants gathered for a group photograph.

The photo featured MBF office-bearers, executive members, traders, and representatives from various organizations. Consequently, it reflected the collective engagement of stakeholders in the budget consultation process.