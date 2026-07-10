Muneeb Butt ATC Declares Actor Innocent in Cryptocurrency Robbery Case

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt cleared in an interim charge sheet filed before an Anti-Terrorism Court.

Muneeb Butt has been declared innocent by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in a case involving the alleged kidnapping and robbery of cryptocurrency, according to an interim charge sheet submitted by investigators.

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The Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) presented the seven-page interim charge sheet before the ATC’s administrative court during the latest hearing. According to the investigation, authorities found no evidence linking the actor to the alleged crime.

Investigation Clears the Actor

Investigators said Muneeb Butt had been accused of providing accommodation to the suspects in Murree. However, the investigation did not substantiate the allegation.

As a result, the interim charge sheet declared the actor innocent and excluded him from the allegations outlined in the case.

Details of the Case

According to the prosecution, the incident took place on April 23 when the complainant, Muhammad Mutaal, was allegedly abducted from Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

The suspects allegedly robbed him of cryptocurrency and other valuables worth Rs2.494 million. Later, they reportedly left the complainant in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area before fleeing.

Status of the Accused

The interim charge sheet states that police official Ghalib has been declared an absconder. Meanwhile, suspects Shahid Sattar, Muhammad Saleem, Aleem and Wazir Muhammad have been arrested.

In addition, Muneeb Butt, Mohsin Rajpar and Abdul Rehman Chandio are currently out on bail in connection with the case.

Court Proceedings Continue

The Anti-Terrorism Court will continue hearing the case as the investigation progresses. Overall, the interim charge sheet clears Muneeb Butt of wrongdoing while legal proceedings against the remaining suspects continue.

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