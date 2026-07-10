Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi Pakistan Marks 20th Death Anniversary of Literary Legend

A tribute to renowned Pakistani poet and writer Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi on his 20th death anniversary.

Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi is being remembered across Pakistan on Friday as the nation marks the 20th death anniversary of one of its most influential poets, writers and literary scholars.

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Qasmi made lasting contributions to Urdu literature, journalism, broadcasting and cultural development. Over several decades, he earned widespread recognition for his poetry, short stories and editorial work.

A Life Dedicated to Literature

Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi was born as Ahmad Shah Awan on November 20, 1916, in Anga village of Khushab district. From an early age, he developed a passion for literature that shaped his lifelong career.

He wrote around 50 books covering poetry, fiction, literary criticism, journalism and the arts. In addition, he worked as a scriptwriter for Radio Pakistan and played an important role in promoting Urdu literature through broadcasting.

Award-Winning Literary Career

Qasmi received the Pride of Performance Award in 1968 for his outstanding literary services. Later, the Government of Pakistan honoured him with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1980.

Furthermore, he received the Pakistan Academy of Letters’ Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his remarkable contribution to literature.

His best-known works include the poetry collections Jalal-o-Jamal and Shola-i-Gul. Meanwhile, his celebrated short story collections include Chopaal, Sannata, Kapaas Ka Phool, Bagolay, Tal-o-Gharoob, Sailab-o-Gardab, Anchal and Ghar Se Ghar Tak.

Champion of Urdu Literature

Many literary critics regard Qasmi as one of the greatest Urdu short story writers. In particular, they praise his realistic portrayal of rural life, placing his work among the finest in South Asian literature.

He also served as the editor and publisher of the literary magazine Funoon for nearly five decades. At the same time, he edited the Urdu newspaper Imroze and continued writing both ghazals and nazms throughout his career.

Renowned Indian poet and filmmaker Gulzar has often described Qasmi as his mentor and teacher.

Lasting Legacy

Qasmi actively participated in the Progressive Writers Movement and served as its secretary. As a result, authorities arrested him several times during the 1950s and 1970s because of his political and literary activism.

He passed away on July 10, 2006, at the age of 89 due to asthma-related complications at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore.

Today, Ahmad Nadeem Qasmi remains one of Pakistan’s most respected literary figures. Overall, his poetry, fiction and editorial work continue to inspire readers, writers and scholars across generations.

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