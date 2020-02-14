Mishal Malik called on Iftikhar Shallwani Commissioner Karachi

KARACHI – Mishal Malik w/o Kashmiri freedom fighter Yasin Malik called on Iftikhar Shallwani Commissioner Karachi along with leading industrialist Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig & Ishtiaq Baig, also present Rehana Malik.
Related Articles
JPMC to be formed as an int’l standard hospital: Ismail
KARACHI – Governor Sindh Imran Ismail visited Jinnah Postgraduates Medical Centre Karachi today and examined the various wards of the hospital. Director JPMC Dr Seemi Jamali briefed the governor about the hospital. Talking to media Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that JPMC will be formed as an international standard hospital and arrangements have been finalized […]
All measures being taken for development of Karachi: Faisal Vawda
KARACHI – Minister for Water and Power Faisal Vawda has said all possible measures will be taken for development of Karachi and solution of problems confronted by the citizens in the city. Talking to media men in Karachi today, he said people of Karachi voted for PTI in 2018 general elections. Answering a question about […]
Baig Group Hosted dinner in Honor of Ch. Muhammad Sarwar Governor Punjab
KARACHI – Mr Ishtiaq Baig Hon. Consul General of Morocco & Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Chairman Baig group & Former SVP FPCCI hosted dinner in honor of Ch. Muhammad Sarwar Governor Punjab attended by Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah, Brig. Mansoor Janjua DG ANF, Omer Baig Consul General of Poland Karachi/ Director Baig Group, […]
