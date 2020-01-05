KARACHI – METRO Pakistan has been awarded the ‘Top Employer 2020’ for the 3rd consecutive Year, setting the bar higher by ranking as the Number 1 Country Ranked position for Pakistan.

METRO Pakistan Mr. Marek Minkiewicz expressed his joys and stated that METRO has always dedicated itself to providing the very best working environment for employees through implementing progressive ‘people-first’ Global HR practices.

Top Employers are organizations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programs which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

About METRO

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organizations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 6 million employees globally.

First cash & carry wholesale center in Pakistan in 2007 & expanded to 5 wholesale centers in a short span of 18 months. In July 2012 METRO and Makro-Habib combined their wholesale business in Pakistan marking the beginning of a long-term partnership to the mutual benefit of both companies. The merger allowed METRO and Makro-Habib to combine resources and gain the financial strength to lead and grow in a challenging environment and to gain synergies targeted to generate value for our customers and suppliers alike. Today the company is operating 9 wholesale centers in Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad & Faisalabad.



We are part of METRO GROUP’s sales division METRO Cash & Carry, the international leader in self-service wholesale. The company operates more than 750 stores in 25 countries in Europe, Asia and Africa and has a workforce of over 107,000 employees. Sales in 2016/17 were approximately 37 billion Euro.

