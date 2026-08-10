A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia, damaging buildings across several cities and triggering emergency rescue operations.

BOGOTA: At least 20 people have died after a powerful Colombia earthquake struck the country on Monday, authorities said. The 7.4-magnitude tremor damaged or destroyed buildings across western Colombia and sent residents rushing into the streets.

The Colombian Geological Service and the US Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.4. They placed its epicentre about 100 kilometres underground in western Colombia. Colombia initially reported a magnitude of 6.6.

Emergency teams moved into affected areas as reports emerged of people trapped beneath collapsed buildings.

Pereira Reports Heavy Losses

Pereira suffered some of the heaviest casualties. Mayor Mauricio Salazar told local media that 18 people had died in the city.

He said other residents remained trapped after buildings collapsed. Salazar described the situation as critical.

The earthquake centred in neighbouring Choco province, where officials also reported injuries and extensive structural damage.

In Manizales, Mayor Jorge Eduardo Rojas confirmed two deaths. The city sits in Colombia’s Eje Cafetero, a major coffee-growing region that attracts tourists.

Buildings Collapse Across Western Colombia

The earthquake caused damage in several cities.

Cali Mayor Alejandro Eder reported major damage across the city. Officials used drones to assess the situation.

Eder said at least 20 buildings had collapsed in Cali. Rescue teams continued searching for people who might remain trapped inside.

Cali requested additional emergency teams from Bogota and Medellin to support rescue operations.

In Quibdo, the capital of Choco province, officials reported injuries and serious damage to buildings.

News footage also showed damaged structures in Pereira and Manizales. Some buildings lost large sections of their facades.

Residents Describe Powerful Tremors

Residents across the affected region described intense shaking.

Martha Estrada, a 66-year-old resident of the Eje Cafetero region, told AFP that the earthquake knocked items from inside her home. She also reported electricity and mobile phone outages.

In Bogota, residents evacuated buildings as emergency sirens sounded.

Some people ran into the streets in their pyjamas after the tremors struck, according to AFP reporters.

Valeria Polo, a 29-year-old content creator in Bogota, described the earthquake as extremely powerful.

Bogota Mayor Carlos Galan said initial reports suggested limited damage in the capital. Officials found cracks on the facades of some houses and buildings.

Airports Suspend Operations

Colombia’s civil aviation authority suspended operations at six small airports in the western part of the country.

The affected airports serve Pereira, Manizales, Quibdo, Armenia, Cartago and Buenaventura.

Authorities continued to assess infrastructure and transport links as rescue operations expanded.

President Abelardo de la Espriella said he would travel to the affected region to assess the situation.

Officials in Colombia also ruled out an immediate tsunami threat following the early-morning earthquake. The tremor was felt in neighbouring Ecuador, Panama and Venezuela.

The disaster comes after two powerful earthquakes struck Venezuela on June 24. The magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 earthquakes reportedly killed more than 6,000 people and caused widespread property damage.

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