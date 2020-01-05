Justin Bieber
ENTERTAINMENT

Justin Bieber released official video of his song titled “Yummy”.

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem Comment(0)

A day after dropping his solo single in 20 years, Justin Bieber has released the official video of his song titled ” Yummy “.

As the 25-year-old singer Justin Bieber dropped his latest track, fans couldn’t help but notice that it is all about his wife Hailey Baldwin and the couple’s happy married life.

The Baby singer took to social media to make the announcement about the video.

Bieber’s announcement of the video release took the fans’ excitement to a new level as more than 300,000 people had liked his Instagram video within a few minutes after it was shared. 

Bieber’s announcement of the video release took the fans’ excitement to a new level as more than 300,000 people had liked his Instagram video within a few minutes after it was shared.

Justin Drew Bieber BIOGRAPHY

Justin Drew Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario, Canada and was raised in Stratford, Ontario. He is the son of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber. He is of French-Canadian, Irish, German, English, and Scottish descent. He has three younger half-siblings via his father.

Growing up, he showed a strong interest in music and taught himself to play many instruments, including, guitar, drums, piano, and trumpet. His mother began posting videos of him performing musically on YouTube. The videos soon built up a fan following and caught the attention of talent agent Scooter Braun. Braun was able to secure an impromptu audition with Usher Raymond, who was impressed and helped Bieber to sign a record deal.

In 2009, his first single, “One Time”, was a worldwide hit and was certified Platinum in Canada and the United States. This was followed by his debut EP album, “My World”, which was also an international success. He became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2010, he released his first full-length studio album, My World 2.0. He also released a successful concert film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011).

In 2012, he released his third studio album, Believe. In 2015, he released his fourth studio album, Purpose.

He has won a Grammy Award and an American Music Award. He has been listed numerous times by Forbes magazine among the “Top Ten Most Powerful Celebrities in the World.”

He has sold an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists.

Muhammad Saleem
http://Theazb.com

Related Articles
ENTERTAINMENT

YNH Films Releases another Fun Video from Wrong No. 2 – Gali Gali

Posted on Author Press Release

The season’s most awaited film Wrong No. 2 by YNH Films and Distribution Club is finally in the theatres now and has released a new music video ‘Gali Gali’. A film by the famous Yasir Nawaz, Wrong No.2 hit the big screens nationwide this Eid-ul-Fitr. The song ‘Gali Gali’ is a peppy dance number featuring […]
ENTERTAINMENT

IRK Films Brings Us another Musical Masterpiece ‘Chan Mahi’

Posted on Author Muhammad Saleem

KARACHI – After receiving massive applause for Addi Maar, Heer Maan Ja and Kuch To Hua Hai, IRK Films and Arif Lakhani Films in collaboration with Geo Films have just released a fourth music video ‘Chan Mahi’, from their upcoming movie Heer Maan Ja. Chan Mahi is a soft, slow number with a touch of […]

Shahrukh ki Saaliyan
ENTERTAINMENT

7th Sky Entertainment Announces Yet another Exciting Project “Shahrukh ki Saaliyan”

Posted on Author Press Release

KARACHI – The renowned production house, 7th Sky Entertainment, led by the accomplished duo of the Pakistan Media Industry, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are yet again coming up with another exciting project, “Shahrukh ki Saaliyan” to entertain their audience. Written by the legendary writer, Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt and directed by the ace director […]

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.