A day after dropping his solo single in 20 years, Justin Bieber has released the official video of his song titled ” Yummy “.

As the 25-year-old singer Justin Bieber dropped his latest track, fans couldn’t help but notice that it is all about his wife Hailey Baldwin and the couple’s happy married life.

The Baby singer took to social media to make the announcement about the video.

Bieber’s announcement of the video release took the fans’ excitement to a new level as more than 300,000 people had liked his Instagram video within a few minutes after it was shared.

Justin Drew Bieber BIOGRAPHY

Justin Drew Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in London, Ontario, Canada and was raised in Stratford, Ontario. He is the son of Pattie Mallette and Jeremy Bieber. He is of French-Canadian, Irish, German, English, and Scottish descent. He has three younger half-siblings via his father.

Growing up, he showed a strong interest in music and taught himself to play many instruments, including, guitar, drums, piano, and trumpet. His mother began posting videos of him performing musically on YouTube. The videos soon built up a fan following and caught the attention of talent agent Scooter Braun. Braun was able to secure an impromptu audition with Usher Raymond, who was impressed and helped Bieber to sign a record deal.

In 2009, his first single, “One Time”, was a worldwide hit and was certified Platinum in Canada and the United States. This was followed by his debut EP album, “My World”, which was also an international success. He became the first artist to have seven songs from a debut record chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

In 2010, he released his first full-length studio album, My World 2.0. He also released a successful concert film, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011).

In 2012, he released his third studio album, Believe. In 2015, he released his fourth studio album, Purpose.

He has won a Grammy Award and an American Music Award. He has been listed numerous times by Forbes magazine among the “Top Ten Most Powerful Celebrities in the World.”

He has sold an estimated 140 million records, making him one of the world’s best-selling music artists.



