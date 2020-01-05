KARACHI – According to media reports the Chief Executive Officer – Pakistan International Airline (PIA) a National Flag Carrier has been stopped working by Honorable High Court of Sindh Karachi. Travel Agents of Pakistan have concerns and reservations who feel that the possibility of affecting Travel trade without a Head of management in a big organization like a National Flag Carrier (PIA).

The Govt. of Pakistan after a long time placed a highly professional Officer Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik to run the affairs of National Flag Carrier. He has vast experience in the Aviation Industry and management who devoted 40 years of his life.

Some irrelevant people having vested interest wish to create unrest to hamper the pace of progress and shake the confidence of people and staff.

The staffs under investigation of fake degrees case are behind such acts to sabotage valid decorum of management.

His performance as Head of PIA can be measured as under:

TAAP is of view that replies/comments of the Federal Government which submitting of the Court may include reservations of TAAP.

PIA after over three decades seems to be reborn and progressing towards a prosperous path under the management of Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik.

That National Carrier needs a strong, passionate and committed leader. CEO is an honest and capable person who can attain the lost status of PIA by putting PIA in the right track.

Under his management, PIA is significantly improving its performance efficiently.

He is striving for positive changes and proved himself pulling up the PIA business.

Operational losses dropped by 50% to 1.5 Billion as against 3 Billion previously, helping increase in revenues.

Increased operational Fleet from 23 to 29 out of 31 available fleets.

The level of services improving significantly and passengers feel secure.

Build effective partnerships with prominent organizations to create value for passengers.

Trying to overcome challenges like overstaffing and excessive liabilities.

Cargo operations improved to 80% of available capacity as against 20% previously.

Hajj Operations 2019 was carried out solely by PIA the first time which was completed successfully without leasing any aircraft.

Direct flights from Sialkot to London and from Karachi to Canada.

Sukkur and Quetta stations became operative.

All the above can only be achieved by a highly professional head of the organization.

TAAP understands affairs of PIA running smoothly under the present management of CEO, Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik, H.I., S.I., (M)

TAAP believes that under the dynamic leadership and sincere efforts of PIA-CEO Air Marshal Arshad Mahmood Malik PIA will succeed and restoring its lost status.

