KARACHI – Meray Pass Tum ho Full Cast appearance in a Special Show on ARY to celebrate the success before the last episode of Drama Meray Pass Tum Ho. Ary Digital Confirmed that the last episode of drama meray pass tum ho will not be available on YouTube so you have to watch it live on ARY Digital or you can watch it in cinemas on the 25th of January 2020.

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a 2019 Pakistani romantic-drama television series, produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib under their production banner Six Sigma Plus. It is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. It features Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, and Adnan Siddiqui in lead roles. The serial aired on ARY Digital on 17 August 2019.

Meray Paas Tum Ho has created many rating records. Its Episode 1 and 3 got 10.9 TRPs and 15.5 TRPs. Episode 18 and 16 got 23.9 and 22.6 TRPs and episode 17 and 22 got 24.9 and 26.2 TRPs

Meray Pass Tum ho Plot

Danish (Humayun Saeed) is a simple man with high moral values. He works as a government officer and earns Rs 48,400 monthly. His whole world revolves around his wife Mehwish (Ayeza Khan) and son Roomi. He loves them immensely. Even though he doesn’t earn much, he tries to give them all the happiness in the world. On the other hand, Mehwish keeps coming up with wishes that she knows her husband will go to any extent to fulfil. Her desires are influenced by her best friend Anoushey (Mehar Bano), who keeps reminding Mehwish on how much she is missing out on in life just because she married Danish. Mehwish sees a Necklace at a mall and demands that Danish purchase it for her. Eager to please the love of his life, Danish decides to take the shortcut and use his position as a government officer to earn some extra cash via corruption. At first, Danish is afraid, but after witnessing how easily his boss gets away with bribery, Danish is now determined to take the risk to provide his family with all the luxuries. He gets a right start at this wrong path and finally buys the much-hyped necklace for Mehwish. However, when he arrives home, Danish finds out that Mehwish and Rumi have gone shopping with Mehwish’s best friend, Anoushey. Where Mehwish is mature and understands the financial situation of her family, she is also under continuous peer pressure whenever she is with Anoushey. She borrows money from Anoushey to purchase the exact same necklace without knowing that Danish has already bought it for her. After indulging in shopping, Mehwish and Anoushey go to a restaurant for lunch, where we are introduced to Anoushey’s brother’s boss, Shehwar Ahmad (Adnan Siddiqui).

Danish borrow money from his boss and gathers the things gifted to Mehwish by Shehwar. As he is reaching Shehwar’s office, Mehwish is on the phone and warns Shehwar in advance. Shehwar makes Danish wait in reception for a while as a show of authority. He tells Mehwish to pack her bags as he will ensure Danish divorces her tonight. Mehwish is concerned that he won’t, but Shehwar tells her that Danish will divorce her. Danish is called in and tells him why he has come, he begins to return the advanced payment as well as the necklace. Shehwar starts to discuss the matter more directly and asks Danish why is he holding on to Mehwish if he can see that she wants to leave.

Danish and Roomi are enjoying a day out at the zoo, they discuss how he beat Shehwar which makes Roomi happy and says how proud he is of him. He jokingly tells Danish to ask his teacher to marry him which Danish laughs off. Shehwar arrives at home and Mehwish is concerned as to why he is bleeding. After learning about the office incident she asks about what happened with the Roomi situation and Shehwar angrily tells her he wont meet her unless Roomi decides to himself. He shouts at her that because of his having to deal with situation he got beat up. She says dont hesitate on my behalf but Shehwar excuses it that if anything happens to Danish the suspicions will fall on them both. Roomi and Ms Hania sit and talk about him meeting his mother, she tries to convince him but Roomi falls silent then says he still does not want to. He blames Shehwar for what has happened but Hania quickly says it’s his mothers fault, she then changes the subject. She asks why does your father not marry and Roomi tells her he himself has found a girl but he wont agree. Mehwish still angry at Shehwar, she argues that he claimed his threat meant something. He thinks back to Danish threatening him but tells her to speak to Danish himself. He says he can get him killed for 30,000 rupees in Karachi if he wanted but is hesitant because of her. He lies to her and says he wont forgive him for what happened but she has to try herself first. Danish is moving out of his apartment as some neighbour’s discuss he is moving out because of his wife’s betrayal. Danish meets them all to say goodbye and makes up with Monty due to their past differences, Monty apologises for his actions in the past. Shehwar is informed that his shares have dropped further because of the 2 day strike at his chemical plant. During this he receives a call from Mehwish and angrily tells her to not disturb him. He tells his manager to increase the wages of staff to meet their demands and production to start immediately. Mehwish arrives at the apartment but is told Danish has sold up and left without telling anyone where he is going to. She rings and tells Shehwar who wrongly assumes Danish sold up because he was scared of him. Danish overhears the same group of men who work for Shehwar discussing the strike and the stock price drop. Shehwar sits drinking and is upset about the fall in profits from the strike and the wage increase. He says to her that they are both in a bad situation, his business and her not seeing her own son. She says she has left it in the hands of god but Shehwar mockingly tells her dont blame god for your own actions, he is never happy with a divorce seeking woman. He suggests they go to London for a week to which Mehwish says only after they marry, to avoid the conversation he says he is drunk and wants to sleep. Meanwhile Danish speaks to a old university friend who works as a stock broker and asks to meet him. They meet in the morning and discuss how Danish wants to make money by investing his money, he finally tells him about what has happened with Mehwish. He is adamant to only buying Shehwar chemical shares, telling his friend that Mehwish has ran off with the CEO. At her home, Mehwish answers the telephone but nobody speaks. She tells Shehwar they received a call from the US and he tells her dont answer again if it rings. It does ring again but Mehwish walks away without answering. Danish has come to view an apartment to rent, costing over 1lakh a month which he puts down a deposit. His stock broker calls him and says his investment has paid off, the stock price of Shehwar chemicals has jumped but Danish is not surprised to hear this.

Roomi is having breakfast with his father and is impatient about not receiving a call from Hania regarding the proposal. Mehwish decides to move out from Salman and Ayesha home and back into the old flat, she says this must be her final punishment that she will forger remember Danish but he won’t remember her. Hania comes to Danish House and discusses everything regarding the marriage proposal and leaves him a ring as per a engagement. She says if he agrees then wear it and let her know and goes away. Mehwish arrives at the bare flat and is reminded by the memories she shared with both Roomi and Danish. She also remembers her actions towards him when she had decided to leave him for Shehwar. Monty sees her and comes to speak to her, she tries to get him to flirt with her like he did in the past but he says he is no longer that way due to his wife. Mehwish says she is happy to see this and asks him to bring her to meet sometime. Both Monty and his wife Ifra come with lunch to share with her and they sit and talk. Mehwish says to Ifra she knows that everyone is aware of her story. Ifra reassures her that Monty is regretful of his past attitude to her and counts her as a sister. Mehwish asks Monty to speak to Danish and try to convince him to meet her even if it is just for the final time. As Ayesha speaks to Danish about Mehwish moving to the flat, he is not happy about this. He is told by his secretary that Monty has come to meet him. Mehwish and Ifra are then seen to be reading tasbi and Ifra tells her to read a ayat then blow on water 3 times. She says to Mehwish inshallah he will soon return.



