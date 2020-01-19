Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Congratulate to newly elected team of FPCCI

Mr.Mirza Ishtiaq Baig Honorary Council General of Morocco, Former Vice President FPCCI and Vice chairman Baig Group of companies Visited FPCCI head office to Congratulate to newly elected team of FPCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Vice President Zubair Bavija, General Secretary BMG group Haji Ghulam Ali and others.
