KARACHI – Canada Based Senior Journalist, Scriptwriter and anchorperson Mehboob Sheikh has said that there are numerous opportunities to expend trade relation between Canada and Pakistan on large scale.

Mehboob Sheikh was talking to a gathering of seasoned journalist at Karachi Press Club. Secretary General PFUJ Sohail Afzal, Secretary KPC Arman Sabir, Treasurer Raja Kamran, Senior Journalists Rizwan Bhatti, Aamir Farooq, Anjum Wahabm, Kashif Muneer, Kafeel Ahmed, Bilal Ahsan , Mazhar Ali, Muhammad Wahid, Rafique Bashir, Abdul Wahab, Shahzad Ahmed also attended the occasion.

Mehboob Sheikh told that there are 5 lakh Pakistani live in Canada where the total population of the country is nearly 37 million. He said that Canadian Pakistanis were working hard to server their homeland and also playing an effective role in Canada.

He said that there are a lot of opportunities in education and trade sectors and spatially there is a lot of potential for Joint Ventures in IT sector. He also suggested PM Khan to send delegation to North America for the promotion of tourism in Pakistan.

Sheikh Also briefed the gathering about his upcoming books; “ China Pakistan Economic Corridor”, “ Hero of The Nation MA Jinnah”, “Thought Never Die” and “Pakistan sy Canada tak”.

About Mehboob Sheikh

Mehboob Sheikh working as a Journalist last 15 years, his primary areas of journalism, online media, public relations, media law, and media ethics. he is a member of the International Journalist Federation , Pakistan Federation Union of Journalist ,Senior member of Karachi Press Club, Senior member and former member of the Governing body of Karachi Union of Journalist also Society of Professional Journalists. Mehboob Sheikh regularly speaks on journalism best practices and media advising at national and local journalism conferences. I also serves as a resource on Economic topics and Issues.



