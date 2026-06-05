Meezan Bank participated in a special event organized by Make-A-Wish Children’s Foundation Pakistan, where children received gifts based on their wishes. The initiative highlighted support for children and community welfare.

The event brought together representatives from Meezan Bank and Make-A-Wish Pakistan. Moreover, it focused on fulfilling wishes for children and creating memorable experiences for them and their families.

Muhammad Raza Poonawala Represents Meezan Bank

Muhammad Raza Poonawala, SEVP and Group Head Customer Support and General Services at Meezan Bank Limited, attended the event as the Guest of Honor.

During the ceremony, he distributed gifts among children according to their wishes. Furthermore, the activity reflected cooperation between the banking sector and charitable organizations working for social causes.

Make-A-Wish Pakistan Hosts Children’s Program

The event was organized by Make-A-Wish Children’s Foundation Pakistan. According to organizers, the program aimed to bring happiness to children through wish-fulfillment activities.

CEO Ishtiaq Baig attended the ceremony along with other participants. In addition, guests interacted with children and observed the distribution of gifts during the gathering.

Meezan Bank Supports Community Initiatives

Meezan Bank has participated in various community-focused activities over the years. The latest collaboration with Make-A-Wish Pakistan further demonstrated support for initiatives that benefit children.

Meanwhile, attendees appreciated the effort to create a positive environment for young participants. The event concluded with gift distribution and interactions between guests and families.