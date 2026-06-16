The audit delegation conducted a comprehensive inspection of Medicam Group’s manufacturing units. These included quality control laboratories, warehousing systems, engineering facilities, and production processes. The evaluation aimed to assess compliance with international quality and safety standards.

Moreover, the visit focused on evaluating operational standards and manufacturing excellence. The delegation reportedly reviewed production systems and quality frameworks. The visit highlights growing international engagement in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing sector. As a result, Medicam Group strengthened its global business visibility.

Karachi: Medicam Group successfully hosted an audit delegation from Kazakhstan at its manufacturing facility in Karachi. The visit was led by Ms. Marina Dumanova, a prominent business leader and CEO from Kazakhstan. She was accompanied by Mr. Humayion Bilal, Consultant for GCC countries including Pakistan.

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Furthermore, the audit provided an opportunity to demonstrate transparency and operational discipline. The delegation observed systems designed for continuous improvement and regulatory compliance. Consequently, the company showcased its commitment to maintaining global manufacturing benchmarks.

Kazakhstan Audit Delegation Presentation Briefing

The audit was led by Mr. Raza Shahid, Senior Manager Quality Assurance at Le Mendoza Pharmaceutical. He briefed the audit delegation on quality management systems and regulatory frameworks. Additionally, Ms. Narmeen Almas, Assistant Production Manager, co-presented manufacturing capabilities and production strengths.

Moreover, the presentation highlighted future growth strategies and operational efficiency. The delegation reportedly appreciated the structured and detailed briefing. Therefore, the session reinforced confidence in Medicam Group’s internal systems and technical expertise.

Medicam Group Team Collaboration Efforts

Several senior members contributed to the successful coordination of the audit delegation visit. These included Mr. Rai Tahir (Director Marketing), Mr. Atif Ahmed (Export Head), and Mr. Zeeshan Anwar (Senior QC Manager). Other key contributors included Dr. Asma Kanwal, Ms. Fany Nazish Paul, Mr. Arshad Iftikhar, and Ms. Zara Maheen.

Additionally, their involvement reflected strong teamwork and organizational coordination. The delegation reportedly appreciated the structured execution of the visit. As a result, the internal collaboration strengthened Medicam Group’s professional image.

Medicam Group Future Collaboration Opportunities

Discussions were also held regarding future collaboration opportunities between the audit delegation and Medicam Group. Both sides explored potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals, personal care, and consumer healthcare sectors.

Furthermore, the delegation appreciated the company’s quality-driven culture and operational excellence. Therefore, the visit may open doors for future international partnerships. The successful audit completion reinforces Medicam Group’s position as a trusted global manufacturing partner.