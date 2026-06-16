Moreover, the event is expected to become Pakistan’s largest industrial gathering in the food and packaging sector. Organizers aim to promote technology transfer, investment opportunities, and international trade collaboration. As a result, the expo is attracting strong global attention from industry stakeholders.

Lahore: The food expo IFTECH Pakistan 2026 and Plasti&Pack Pakistan 2026 are set to open in Lahore, bringing together global leaders in food processing, packaging, and manufacturing technology. The exhibitions will take place from 18 to 20 June 2026 at the Expo Centre Lahore.

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IFTECH Pakistan Expo Global Participation

The food expo will host more than 200 exhibiting companies from over 25 countries. Participating nations include China, Germany, United States, United Kingdom, Türkiye, UAE, South Korea, Italy, and many others.

Furthermore, the wide international participation highlights Pakistan’s growing importance in global manufacturing and trade networks. The exhibition is expected to create strong business networking opportunities. Consequently, exporters, manufacturers, and investors will gain access to new markets and partnerships.

IFTECH Pakistan Food Processing Innovation

IFTECH Pakistan 2026 will showcase innovations across food manufacturing, dairy, livestock, meat processing, beverages, milling, and hospitality technologies. The food expo will also highlight modern packaging solutions and ingredient technologies.

In addition, the International IFTECH Conference 2026 will focus on “Future of Food Processing: Smart, Sustainable & Export-Ready Food Systems.” Discussions will include artificial intelligence in manufacturing, food safety, climate-smart systems, and digital supply chains. Therefore, the event aims to support modernization of Pakistan’s food industry.

Plasti&Pack Pakistan Industrial Showcase

Plasti&Pack Pakistan will run alongside IFTECH Pakistan, featuring the latest advancements in plastics, packaging materials, printing, labeling, and automation systems. The food expo ecosystem will also include machinery for injection molding, extrusion, and flexible packaging.

Moreover, the exhibition serves as a gateway for international suppliers entering Pakistan’s expanding industrial market. As a result, manufacturers will gain exposure to advanced production technologies. This integration strengthens Pakistan’s position in global industrial supply chains.

IFTECH Pakistan Industry Collaboration Growth

Milltech Pakistan will also be co-located with the food expo, focusing on grain milling and related processing industries. The event is supported by major stakeholders including Tetra Pak as the lead sponsor.

Furthermore, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and research institutions are supporting the exhibitions. This collaboration highlights Pakistan’s growing role as a regional hub for food technology and manufacturing innovation. Consequently, the event is expected to boost exports, investment, and industrial modernization across multiple sectors.