37 pilgrims allowed to leave Quarantine center in Dera Ghazi Khan

Theazb Web Desk 4 hours ago
WEB DESK – Thirty-seven pilgrims have been allowed to leave the Quarantine center in Dera Ghazi Khan upon showing negative results regarding the coronavirus.

According to spokesperson of District Administration Multan, twenty-five of the pilgrims hail from Multan city, 10 from tehsil Shuja Abad and two from Jalal Pur Pirwala.

These zaireens were brought to Dera Ghazi Khan’s quarantine center from Taftan and allowed to leave after negative test reports.

