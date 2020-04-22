HEADLINEPAKISTAN

Massive Telethon transmissions for fund raising to fight COVID-19 being started from tomorrow

Theazb Web Desk 2 hours ago
0 3 Less than a minute

KARACHI – Senator Faisal Javed Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Wednesday and briefed him about the biggest and massive Telethon transmissions of country’s history starting from Thursday for fundraising to fight COVID-19.

Faisal Javed Khan informed the Prime Minister that government and private TV channels will launch the telethon for Corona Relief Fund, sensitizing Pakistani citizens inside and outside the country, to come forward in helping the countrymen in this testing time. Besides, telecom companies are facilitating consumers to send SMS on 6677 to contribute their share in PM Corona Relief Fund, he said.

The Prime Minister appreciated the telethon initiative and said that Pakistani nation has faced every problem with persistence and perseverance. He said Pakistani people have always helped their brothers openly in every moment of trouble.

The Prime Minister said the response from well-off people towards Corona Relief Fund is encouraging. He expressed the hope that the entire nation will work together to make this mission a success.

Theazb Web Desk

Related Articles

Murtaza Mughal

IAP demands inclusion in essential services list Business community has pinned high hopes on insurance sector

2 weeks ago

Self-Defense Workshop 2019 held at Japanese Consulate

September 5, 2019
European Parliament

EU calls for Negotiated Settlement of Pakistan -India Disputes

December 30, 2019

Federal Cabinet approves Ordinance giving legal effect to an incentive package for the construction industry

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: