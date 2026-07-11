Maryland Man Sentenced for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

A Maryland man was sentenced today in connection with charges stemming from his attempt to join and fight for ISIS.

U.S. District Judge Adam B. Abelson sentenced Michael Sam Teekaye Jr., 22, to 15 years in prison followed by lifetime supervised release, for attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Teekaye revealed his plan to join and fight for ISIS to an undercover officer (UCO).

“Mr. Teekaye sought to support a foreign terrorist organization that has committed unspeakable acts of violence and took real-world steps to carry out a terrorist attack in Maryland,” said U.S. Attorney Kelly O’Hayes for the District of Maryland. “Today’s sentence underscores that those who seek to aid terrorist organizations will be identified, prosecuted, and held fully accountable. I commend the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and our law-enforcement partners for their exceptional work in disrupting this threat and protecting our communities before any harm could occur. There is no margin for error when it comes to terrorism.”

“This sentencing reinforces the gravity of Michael Teekaye’s crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “Undoubtedly, lives were saved because law enforcement thwarted Teekaye’s plan to join ISIS and murder Americans. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force works around the clock to protect our country by identifying threats like this and preventing them from being carried out and harming our citizens.”

According to court documents, between March and April 2023, Teekaye engaged in multiple conversations with the UCO. During these conversations, Teekaye told the UCO he wanted to travel to Africa to join ISIS as a “mujahid,” or fighter. Teekaye also told the UCO that his “plan B” was to carry out an attack in the United States against Jews and people who support Israel. He said that he researched buildings close to him that support Israel and thought about how to “gun down key members or anyone involved.”

On three occasions in May and June of 2024, Teekaye purchased ammunition and range time at a shooting range in Severn, Maryland, which he later told the UCO was part of his “training.” Then in July 2024, Teekaye attempted to purchase a Kalashnikov K-9 9mm assault rifle, but since Teekaye was on probation in a state criminal case, the purchase was denied.

Between August and October 2024, Teekaye told the UCO that he engaged with a Somali ISIS fighter regarding his plans to travel to Somalia to join ISIS. Teekaye explained that he would first fly to Turkey, then travel to Ethiopia, and then cross the border into Somalia. He sent the UCO screenshots of an Ethiopian e-Visa he obtained from the ISIS fighter. On Oct. 4, Teekaye told the UCO that he received airline tickets from the ISIS fighter. He also sent the UCO screenshots of his travel itinerary showing that he planned to depart from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) on Oct. 14, and fly to Istanbul, Turkey, with a layover in London.

Then on Oct. 10, Teekaye sent the UCO a photo of himself wearing a black mask and holding a large machete, and he added, “Victory or shahada [i.e., martyrdom] … either you do it here or over there or both.” On Oct. 11, the UCO asked whether Teekaye was “sure” he wanted to join ISIS. Teekaye responded that he was “sure” because he had done “a lot of research” and “they are the only group that has the most true and sincere intentions.”

On Oct. 14, FBI agents arrested Teekaye at BWI after he checked in for his flight and proceeded through security. After his arrest, Teekaye made the following unprovoked statements, among others: “I’m just gonna get out in 20 years and I’m just gonna do it here. Okay? Okay? It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll just do it here then, when I get out.” He then made reference to a recent attack in which ISIS prison inmates killed four Russian penal colony guards, and threatened to kill a guard while in prison. He continued: “You think 20 years is something? I’ll be like 40 when I get out, then I’ll just do it. I don’t care. It will never stop. Jihad will never stop. I’ll come and I’ll kill your soldiers. I’ll kill you, and I’ll kill . . . .” While making these statements, Teekaye kicked and spat on one of the arresting agents.

Following Teekaye’s arrest, the FBI searched his cell phone pursuant to a search warrant. The cell phone showed that he conducted multiple searches for specific Jewish and Israeli individuals and organizations in Howard County. Additionally, law enforcement discovered that Teekaye conducted searches about “how to break into a home” and “how to escape murder.” One of these individuals, a rabbi, submitted a victim-impact statement. The rabbi also spoke at the sentencing, detailing how Teekaye’s crime impacted him and the Jewish community.

On Oct. 24, 2024, a federal grand jury in the District of Maryland returned an indictment charging Teekaye with one count of attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization (i.e., ISIS), and one count of assaulting a federal officer. Teekaye pled guilty to the first count on January 30, 2026.

After Teekaye entered his guilty plea, and before he was sentenced, guards discovered two homemade weapons in Teekaye’s jail cell, including a large knife, as pictured below:

Image of homemade knife in Teekaye’s cell.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI Baltimore Field Office for its work in the investigation and praised the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, along with the FBI’s Newark and Richmond Field Offices and New York Police Department, for their valuable assistance.

The case was prosecuted by U.S. Attorney Christina Hoffman for the District of Maryland with the assistance of Trial Attorney Elisa Poteat of the Justice Department’s National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

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