CBD PUNJAB ADVANCES CBD VERTEX PROJECT WITH 80% FINISHING WORK COMPLETED

Lahore: Saturday, July 11,2026. The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), has successfully completed 80% of the finishing work on CBD Vertex, another landmark development within the Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District. The milestone reflects the authority’s commitment to delivering modern, world-class urban infrastructure that supports Lahore’s transformation into a contemporary business hub.

Spread across an area of 100,000 square feet, CBD Vertex is designed as a state-of-the-art mixed-use facility featuring two basement levels, a ground floor, and seven upper floors. The project has been developed to accommodate the growing demand for modern parking and commercial infrastructure within Punjab’s premier business district. Upon completion, the facility will provide parking capacity for approximately 2,500 vehicles, including both cars and motorcycles, significantly enhancing accessibility and convenience for visitors and businesses operating within the district.

Construction activities have entered the final stages, with several major finishing works already completed. The tile work on the building’s elevation has been completed, giving CBD Vertex its distinctive modern architectural appearance. Marble installation is nearing completion, while 50% of the epoxy flooring has been completed. In addition, parking area markings have been finalized, ensuring an organized and efficient traffic flow throughout the facility.

Commenting on the project’s progress, CEO CBD Punjab, Imran Amin, said, “CBD Vertex represents our vision of creating infrastructure that meets international standards while addressing the evolving needs of a modern business district. Reaching the 80% finishing milestone reflects the dedication of our teams and our unwavering commitment to delivering projects that enhance urban mobility, support commercial activity, and contribute to Lahore’s sustainable economic growth.”

CBD Punjab continues to accelerate the development of transformative projects across the Lahore Prime CBD Quaid District, reinforcing its mission to redefine Pakistan’s urban landscape through innovative planning, high-quality infrastructure, and investment-driven development. As CBD Vertex nears completion, it is set to become another key component of the region’s emerging commercial ecosystem, further strengthening CBD Punjab’s vision of creating Pakistan’s most modern and globally competitive central business district.

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