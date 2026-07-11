Pakistan Makes for the World. Why Can’t Pakistan Own the Brand?

BY : Shahid Anwar.

Economic Analyst | Business & Trade Advisor

Former Secretary General, FPCCI

Former Senior Director Research, ICMAP.

Karachi: Shahid Anwar, Economic Analyst and Former Secretary General, Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), has emphasized that Pakistan’s next export challenge is not only to produce more, but to create globally recognized brands that capture greater value in international markets.

He stated that Pakistan possesses a powerful but underutilized economic advantage: the country already manufactures products trusted worldwide. However, a major portion of the value generated through branding, design, marketing and global distribution is captured by international companies.

“Pakistan’s export challenge is not simply about production capacity. It is about moving from low-value manufacturing to high-value value creation. We have the skills, industrial base and entrepreneurial talent, but we must capture more economic value under Pakistani brands,” he said.

Mr. Anwar highlighted that Pakistan’s industrial achievements demonstrate its global competitiveness. Sialkot’s sports goods industry has earned international recognition by producing footballs and other sports equipment used at the highest levels of international sports, including FIFA World Cup tournaments. Pakistan’s surgical instruments industry supplies global markets with quality products, while its textile manufacturers produce for leading international fashion brands. Products such as Himalayan pink salt and Basmati rice also enjoy strong global demand and recognition.

“Pakistan has repeatedly proved that it can manufacture world-class products. The missing link is converting manufacturing strength into globally recognized brands that command premium prices and create long-term market value,” he added.

He noted that export success stories around the world show that countries do not become economic powerhouses merely by building factories. They develop strong enterprises by investing in:

Research and innovation

Product design and technology

Quality standards and global certifications

Brand building and international marketing

Global distribution networks

Mr. Anwar stressed that Pakistani businesses need to gradually move beyond competing mainly on cost and low margins and focus on innovation, differentiation and brand development.

“Building global brands requires patience, long-term vision and investment. The objective should not only be to become a supplier to the world, but to become a recognized name in the world,” he said.

He also emphasized the critical role of the government in creating an enabling ecosystem. Pakistan’s export strategy should not focus only on increasing export volumes but also on developing globally competitive Pakistani enterprises.

He proposed the following measures:

• Launch a National Brand Development Programme to support export-oriented companies in building international brands

• Provide targeted incentives for product innovation, design development and market expansion

• Strengthen support for international certifications and compliance requirements

• Promote research and technology upgrading through industry-academia collaboration

• Enhance trade promotion efforts to market Pakistani brands, not only Pakistani products

Mr. Anwar further stressed that Pakistan should identify sectors where it already has competitive advantages and develop focused strategies to create global champions.

“Our trade missions and commercial diplomacy should go beyond finding buyers. They should actively promote Pakistani brands, connect businesses with international markets and help companies establish a long-term global presence,” he said.

He concluded that the future of Pakistan’s exports will not be determined only by how much the country produces, but by how much value it creates and who captures that value.

“Pakistan does not need only more exports. Pakistan needs more global enterprises carrying the Pakistani name across the world,” Mr. Anwar concluded.

Shahid Anwar

Economic Analyst | Business & Trade Advisor

Former Secretary General, FPCCI

Former Senior Director Research, ICMAP

Cell: 0300 2550165

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