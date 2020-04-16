Mahmud Ali Kasuri Trust donates Rs20m to PM Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD – Mahmud Ali Kasuri Trust Vice Chairman Nasir Mahmud Kasuri called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad today and handed him over a cheque of twenty million rupees for Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund.

Nasir Mahmud Kasuri apprised the Prime Minister that Mahmud Ali Kasuri Trust has been working in collaboration with Akhuwat Foundation and the administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to look after the people affected by a coronavirus, and in this regard, more financial assistance will be provided.

