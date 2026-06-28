Lucas Trejo: Argentine footballer’s wife and two children found dead after Venezuela earthquake

Lucas Trejo mourns the loss of his wife and children after Venezuela’s deadly earthquakes.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies after a 74-hour search as Venezuela continued to battle the aftermath of twin earthquakes that caused widespread destruction.

Dubai: Argentine footballer Lucas Trejo has suffered a devastating personal loss after rescue teams recovered the bodies of his wife and two young children following a 74-hour search in earthquake-hit Venezuela.

Trejo, 38, had been searching for his wife, Yanina Maranella, and their children, Aaron and Ainhoa, after the apartment building where they were staying in Playa Grande collapsed during the powerful twin earthquakes that struck the country earlier this week.

The defender was in Caracas preparing for a league match with his club when communication with his family suddenly stopped. He later turned to social media and appealed publicly for information, expressing hope that they had escaped the collapse.

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In an emotional Instagram message shared before the discovery, Trejo wrote that the building had collapsed and asked people to pray and help circulate the message in case anyone had seen his family.

Rescue workers ended the search late on Saturday after locating and recovering the bodies of his wife and children.

Trejo’s club, Deportivo La Guaira, confirmed the deaths in a statement published on social media and offered condolences to the player and his family.

Another of his former clubs, Marítimo de La Guaira, also expressed sympathy and said the family had been found after an intensive rescue effort.

Footballer Edson Tortolero, who participated in rescue operations in the affected area, confirmed the news and thanked emergency workers and volunteers who joined the search.

Argentine media reported that Trejo’s father and brother travelled to Venezuela to support search efforts and remain with him during the tragedy.

Hours before authorities confirmed the discovery, Trejo posted a family photograph online as hopes remained that his loved ones might still be alive.

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Earlier this year, Yanina Maranella shared a birthday tribute describing Trejo as the strength of their family and expressing gratitude for their life together.

The tragedy unfolded as Venezuela continued to respond to the consequences of the rare twin earthquakes, which measured 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude and caused extensive damage across multiple regions.

According to international estimates, around 6.76 million people may have been affected. Nearly 1,500 deaths have been reported, while emergency teams continue rescue and recovery operations.

Former Major League Baseball player Gorkys Hernández also announced that his wife, Deisy, died in the earthquakes, highlighting the broader human impact of the disaster.